MultiChoice Ghana Extends Contact Centre Hours For FIFA World Cup

MultiChoice Ghana has announced an extension of its Contact Centre hours on weekends throughout the World Cup period.

According to MultiChoice, the strategy to extend working hours would afford DStv and GOtv subscribers have adequate support throughout the World Cup.

Making the announcement, Cecil Sunkwa Mills, General Manager, MultiChoice Ghana said: 'we are continually shaping our business to respond to our customers' needs and this includes service efficiency. To ensure our subscribers have the best viewing experience during the World Cup, our Contact Centre would remain open longer'.

He added that with effect from this weekend and throughout the World Cup Season, the Contact Centre can be reached on Saturdays from 9 am to 8 pm, and on Sundays from 11 am to 8pm so all enquiries via the telephone can be addressed.

DStv and GOtv subscribers can also reach MultiChoice Ghana for speedy resolution of their issues via their Facebook page and Twitter handle till 10pm daily.

Explaining other interventions introduced for the period, Mr Sunkwa Mills added that: 'in anticipation of the increased number of calls to our centre during this period we have increased the number of customer service representatives on duty during match days and touched up our self-service tools.'

DStv and GOtv customers can also visit any of MultiChoice offices and partners countrywide or speak to their Customer Service Representatives on 0302740540 or alternatively send an SMS with an enquiry to 1731 for the prompt response.