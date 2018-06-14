Kwamina Amissah Advises Football Players Against Drugs

Mr Kobinah Amissah, former coach of Berekum Chelsea Football Club has advised young and upcoming footballers to desist from the intake of illicit drugs.

Mr Amissah said the intake of drugs such as tramadol and alcohol could destroy their careers and dreams of becoming successful players in future.

He gave the advice on Tuesday during a football match organized by the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly (KKDA) between players from the area and some professional players.

He disclosed that most professional players could not go far in their career due to drug abuse and other immoral activities.

He urged them to be humble, determined and committed to achieving their career goals by obeying the instructions of their coaches and trainers.

Mr Amissah, who is also a former coach of Elmina Sharks, also implored them to be disciplined, check their meal times and also be team players wherever they found themselves.

Mr Solomon Tettey Appiah, Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Chief Executive, in an address, said the match was organized to encourage the youth in the area to develop their talent to the professional level.

Mr Appiah said he had inaugurated a Municipal Sports Committee made up of prominent sports personalities tasked to unearth and develop sports talents in the area.

He cautioned residents against reading political meanings into the formation of the Sports Committee, adding 'it is about sports development in the area and the persons who have the zeal in the profession must be allowed to work to achieve the development needed'.

The MCE announce that it was his vision to develop the Kpone Methodist Park into a modern Astroturf park with floodlights to enable them to organize matches even in the evening.

He appealed to companies in the Municipality to help his outfit achieve its developmental aim by supporting them either with cash or the needed materials.

The match after the 90 minutes of play time, recorded a one-one draw between the professional side and the local side.

Master Moses Odjer, who plays in Italy, scored in the early part of the match for the professional players which had Mohammed Polo, Former Black Stars forward, Frank Acheampong, Black stars forward player, Rashid Sumaila, Emmanuel Banahene, Thomas Partey, and Moses Odjer among others.

The local side which had players such as Tawiah Jonathan, Sackey Fabio, Jonas Noye and William Opare equalized in the second half.