Investigate Zylofon's Contract With GFA - CVM To Government

Mr Razak Kwadjo Opoku, Founder/Leader of the Concerned Voters Movement (CVM) has called on the government to probe the recent contract signed between the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and Zylofon Cash as new sponsors of the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

He said the need for the investigation is to clear the mystery and secrecy that has enveloped the sponsorship contract and also to unravel any hidden deals that may had gone on.

Mr Opoku made this remarks when he granted an interview to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Tuesday.

He said the CVM has noted with concern a curious attempt by Nana Appiah Mensah, Chief Executive of Zylofon Cash, to publicly opposed and ridicule government's statement that it was taking steps to dissolve the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

'We at CVM applauds Zylofon for the good attempt the company made at sponsoring the GPL, but we are alarmed and have become very suspicious of the attitude and public response of Nana Appiah Mensah after Tiger Eye blew the alarmed of the corrupt practices of some leading officials of the GFA.

The Founder of the CVM has however asked why a private investor in the GPL is not supportive of government's attempt to make the GPL free from corruption.

'Is it not strange that Zylofon refused to release a GH¢32,000.00 to support a charity programme organized by one of the company's acts, Joyce Blessing and created public embarrassment for her, but absolutely has no problem doling out millions of dollars to sponsor the GPL for free with no strings attached'.

Mr Opoku further asked that apart from the sponsorship package Nana Appiah Mensah had with the GFA, there was other dealings between him and Mr Kwasi Nyantakyi and why they visit the Jubilee House together after the signing of the package.

'In the Anas Video, a supposed sponsor of the league was offered some special favours as long as he could part with some inducement amount. What special favours does Nana Appiah Mensah benefit from the sponsorship package,' he asked.

Mr Nyantakyi in the Anas Video was seen allegedly receiving a bribe to illegally secure a $15 million sponsorship deal for GPL, acting simultaneously as FA boss and the representative of a 'ghost' company that would serve as agent.

This he said would have seen Mr Nyantakyi pocket about 20 per cent of the sponsorship sum, contrary to Federation International Football Association and GFA's regulations.

Mr Opoku also noted that Zylofon Cash after signing the sponsorship package with the GFA could not denied media reports that the company was in talks with Sani Darah, GFA's Spokesperson to employ him to work for Nana Appiah Mensah.

He said there have been messages in the public domain by Nana Appiah Mensah to incite some hatred for the government after the exposed, adding, 'CVM will like to know if there was a third party who brokered the deal between Zylofon Cash and the GFA and if yes who is the person.'

The CVM Founder said, his outfit would not relent in its quest to get to the bottom of these issues, adding, 'we at CVM would be embarking on monthly regional seminars and talk shows to unravel whatever mystery may exist between Nana Appiah Mensah and the GFA.'

'CVM, for now, would not want to delve into the controversies surrounding the history and current standing of MENZGOLD'.