Government Working With FIFA To Takeover GFA - Attorney General

Madam Gloria Akuffo, the Attorney General of Ghana has disclosed that the government was working closely with world football governing body, Federation of International Football Association (FIFA), to ensure a successful takeover of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), until calm is restored.

'We are seeking a restructuring and for that reason, the government has requested both FIFA and CAF to work with them for the exercise. This is because the government is seriously taking into consideration how FIFA operates. We are soliciting their support and corporation to deal with the matter,' Madam Akuffo noted.

Madam Akuffo added that the government was taking steps to dissolve the GFA for a state institution to take over until a proper restructuring is concluded.

'We are asking the court to order that. The Registrar General as the legal liquidator is asked to take over. That would be the body that would see to the future of the establishment of the administration of football in the country.'

She said this after an Accra High Court granted an injunction restraining officials of GFA from carrying out any official duties.

The 10-day injunction secured on Tuesday, June 12 was part of the government's efforts to dissolve the GFA and restructure it to restore public confidence in the game.

The order of the court, therefore, bars the GFA and its officials from carrying out all official duties such as, the organization of football matches, selling of the Association's assets, appointment and election of officials and other official duties.

Madam Akuffo told pressmen after the court ruling that the actions of some officials of GFA was 'inequitable and illegal' hence would be 'irresponsible if we (government) sit back and allow the GFA as presently constituted to continue to operate.'

She said past records indicated that misconduct at the GFA had become a normal activity.

'Significantly if you go back to the Dzamefe Commission report, it is a clear indication that these things have been going on for far too long. And in fact when you look at the video, the perpetrators themselves testify to the fact that it is normal, that is the modus.'

She said the government was a major investor in the activities of the GFA, be it financial or logistics hence the need for the government to intervene.

The dissolution of the GFA follows an embarrassing video revelation against Ghana football titled 'Number 12' by undercover investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The release of the video has since forced former GFA president Kwesi Nyantakyi to resign from his post following a 90-day ban from FIFA. Many other football administrators and officials numbering over 90 were all caught taking 'cash gifts' to tilt the hands of justice.