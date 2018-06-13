CONFIRMED: Government Sets Up Five-Member Interim Committee To Lead Ghana Football

The government of Ghana have officially set up a five-member interim committee to manage Ghana football activities following the steps that have been put in place to dissolve the Ghana Football Association.

The committee is made up of former Sports Minister, Dr Kofi Amoah who will work as the chairperson for the committee as well as former Black Stars players, Abedi Pele and Rev. Osei Kofi.

President of GHALCA, Kudjoe Fianoo and seasoned journalist cum lawyer, Eva Okyere have also been appointed as members of the committee.

However, award-winning sports broadcaster, Dan Kweku Yeboah will also serve as the committee’s spokesperson.

The committee will temporarily take charge of football activities in Ghana until further notice.

They have also been tasked to meet FIFA and discuss the way forward for Ghana Football.

The government took a decision to dissolve the Ghana Football Association after the airing of the "Number 12" video by ace journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas which caught top officials of the Ghana Football Association taking bribe.

Over 77 match officials were also filmed taking bribe to change the outcome of the game.

Below is the statement is the statement signed and released by Minister of Inoformation, Mustapha Abdul Hamid