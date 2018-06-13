Government Must Be Involved In The Running Of Football - Ade Coker

Mr Joseph Ade Coker, former Vice Chairman of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has said there would be the need for a partnership between government and clubs as they seek to restructure the Association, following the recent corruption scandal.

The Government has initiated a process to dissolve the GFA after some members were caught on camera in series of misconduct by the ace journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) in an emergency General Meeting with clubs on Monday, decided to meet the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Isaac Kwame Asiamah on how to handle the current situation as well as find a lasting solution.

Mr Coker speaking to the media after the meeting indicated that football fans are upset about the misconduct of the GFA, but insisted, that shouldn't be an issue, but the focus should be on correcting the wrongs.

He said this is not the time for confrontation and attacks but rather focus should be on the history of the GFA to craft the way forward.

'The government is seeking the interest of the people and the game. So we all have to sit down and dialogue. Let us try and straighten what has gone wrong and move on in life, it's up to us to have cool heads, meet government and resolve the issue.

'We are in a different era, but it is good to go back to history, the old system where government and clubs come together to partner and run the Football Association.

'You must give the government a foot so that there is a partnership between government and football.

'It is important we blend the system that collapsed years back in search of a solution to the crisis we have at hand,' he added.