Women's Football Has Helped Reduce Prostitution In Ghana - Takyi Arhin

Controversial football administrator, Takyi Arhin believes that prostitution in the country has drastically reduced due to women's love for the National Women's League.

The National Women's League is quietly building a reputation as one of the most watched leagues in the country.

This has informed the Eleven Wonders CEO to express his disappointment in the government to dissolve the GFA after the "Number 12" video by Anas.

"The government should take into consideration the cost we incur as club Administrators is huge due to the number of people they have to employ under them so going to court to liquidate the Ghana Football Association will bring enough burden on them,' he told Asempa FM.

"Football generates a lot of employment for the society and has even reduced the rate of prostitution in the country due to the formation of the National Women League.

"The women's league has now occupied a lot of the girl's time and kept them busy on the field. That has generated employment for the girls by clearing them off the streets."

Mr Arhin went ahead to blame the yet to be a defunct Executive committee of the Ghana Football Association as the cause for the former President Kwasi Nyantakyi finding himself in a quagmire.

Football in the country has since been dissolved by the government.