No African Country Will Reach Semi-Finals Of The 2018 World Cup - Kuffour

Former Ghana international, Samuel Osei Kuffour says no African country will reach the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup which kicks off on Thursday, June 14.

Nigeria, Senegal, Egypt, Tunisia and Morocco will represent the continent in this year’s Mundial at Moscow.

Despite the impressive display by the countries ahead of the much anticipated global showpiece, the former Bayern Munich and UEFA Champions League winner thinks Africa must not expect a semi-final berth at the Mundial.

“The quarter-finals will be a good level to reach because frankly, I don’t think there is enough in the teams heading to Russia from Africa to hope for a semi-final place,” he told KweséESPN.

“I like Senegal, but I worry if they can hold on when they face teams like Germany, Spain, Brazil and Argentina. Can they be tactically disciplined enough against those sides to win? “It is a big issue. For me the problem has been a lack of tactical discipline at a certain level,” Kuffour added.

“In 2006, there was no reason why Ivory Coast, with the players and team they had, should not have made it out of the group.

“Ivory Coast had very good players again in 2010, but they couldn’t do much with it because it comes down to more than just talent, and that is where the continent has been lacking.”

The last time an African team came close to reaching the semi-finals was Ghana 2010.

Hosts, Russia will take on Saudi Arabia in the opening match.