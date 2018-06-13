Kevin-Prince Boateng Will Stay At Eintracht Frankfurt Despite Huge Interest

Kevin-Prince Boateng will remain with German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt next season.

The 31-year-old arrived at the club on a free transfer for Spanish side Las Palmas and did not only fulfilled the expectations - he surpassed them.

However, the future of the Ghanaian has been thrown wide open amid reports linking him with a move away from the club.

But fresh reports in German says the former Borussia Dortmund midfielder will stay with the club next season.

Boateng has held fruitful discussions with coach Adi HÃ¼tter regarding his long-term future at the club.

He played an influential role to help side thrash giants Bayern Munich 3-1 in the DFB-Pokal final.

His experience will be required as Eintracht Frankfurt return to European football next season.

