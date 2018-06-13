Joe Dodoo Set To Completes Loan Move To Blackpool

Ghanaian striker Joe Dodoo has completed a season-long loan move from Scottish club Rangers to Blackpool, the clubs have confirmed.

Dodoo becomes the Championship side's fourth signing of the summer, with Pool having already confirmed the permanent signings of Michael Nottingham and Harry Pritchard from non-league and free agent John O'Sullivan.

The forward managed only 27 appearances in two seasons with the Glasgow club, having moved north from Leicester City.

He still has two seasons left on his Ibrox contract but Rangers are looking to offload players to fund new boss Steven Gerrard's spending plans.

The attacker has League One experience from a short stint at Bury in 2015 and a longer loan spell at Charlton Athletic last season, when he scored twice in eight games.

Dodoo, who may not be the only arrival at Bloomfield Road today, was born in Ghana but has won an England Under-18 cap. The deal remains subject to international clearance being received.

