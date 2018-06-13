modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY There Is Evil In The Word “god”—letter To My Dear Bright In The Usa!...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
22 minutes ago | Football News

OFFICIAL: Abedi Pele, Two Others Accepts Gov't Appointment To Lead Ghana Football

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
OFFICIAL: Abedi Pele, Two Others Accepts Gov't Appointment To Lead Ghana Football

Former Black Stars captain, Abedi Pele, Dr, Kofi Amoah and Anthony Yeboah have accepted their appointment to lead Ghana Football Association mediation process, Modernghana.com can confirm.

This follows after the court placed a 10-day injunction on the country's football governing body after the airing of the Anas Aremeyaw Anas documentary which captured top officials of the Ghana FA.

They have been tasked by the government to fly to Zurich to meet FIFA and dialogue with them to avoid a ban and also seek approval of Ghana's roadmap then work begins.

More to follow...

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

body-container-line