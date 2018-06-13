OFFICIAL: Abedi Pele, Two Others Accepts Gov't Appointment To Lead Ghana Football

Former Black Stars captain, Abedi Pele, Dr, Kofi Amoah and Anthony Yeboah have accepted their appointment to lead Ghana Football Association mediation process, Modernghana.com can confirm.

This follows after the court placed a 10-day injunction on the country's football governing body after the airing of the Anas Aremeyaw Anas documentary which captured top officials of the Ghana FA.

They have been tasked by the government to fly to Zurich to meet FIFA and dialogue with them to avoid a ban and also seek approval of Ghana's roadmap then work begins.

More to follow...