Kwesé Brings World Cup To Africa

It's World Cup season and as the whole of Africa gears up to rally behind its representatives at the global showpiece in Russia.

There is no better place to catch all the excitement, belief, cheers, boos, pain and joy than Kwesé, Africa's newest trusted source for the best in all things entertainment and sports.

Having secured the full rights to the World Cup, Kwesé is set to deliver fast-paced sporting action from Thursday, June 14 to Sunday, July 15, 2018, when the tournament ends.

The broadcaster will deliver all 64 World Cup matches, including the group stages, Round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and the finals, all live and in HD.

In a bid to ensure that its viewers never miss any of the action, Kwese is offering coverage on all its platforms.

Customers who have the Kwesé decoders will get to watch all the 64 matches on its World Cup pop-up channel, 300 which went live from Thursday, June 7.

Kwese iflix, its video-on-demand will also show both the 64 matches (paid) and 32 for free for subscribers.

Active Kwesé TV subscribers who download the Kwesé TV App will be able to enjoy extended viewing on up to four mobile devices at no extra cost.

To ensure far-reaching coverage, Kwesé's free-to-air platform, Kwesé Free Sports, will also provide coverage of 32 selected games.

The channel is available through digital terrestrial transmission (DTT) on all FTA set-top-boxes.

In a move that will delight Ghanaians, the media network has also given sub-licenses to GTV and Metro TV.

Leading up to football's most prestigious tournament, Kwese has unveiled a campaign which will feature its newly signed brand ambassador, John Mikel Obi, captain of Nigeria's Super Eagles. Aptly titled Africa Unite, the campaign is a dynamic call-to-action for the continent to stand together and support its own in the quest to bring the World Cup trophy back to Africa.

The campaign is also a charge to football fans to unite behind the skill, passion, resilience, narrow defeats and glorious victories of the Super Eagles (Nigeria), The Pharaohs (Egypt), The Carthage Eagles (Tunisia) and Lions of the Atlas (Morocco) as one Africa.

Having become known for its innovative programming, the broadcaster has already introduced a number of shows to excite customers. FIFA: Road to Russia, an exciting preview show that provides a build-up to the greatest sporting event of the year has started airing.

The show recaps how the various teams qualified for the biggest sporting event and the players to look out for during the tournament.

Viewers can also relive historic moments with FIFA World Cup classic matches between 1966 and 2014.

When the tournament kicks-off, viewers will be able to enjoy shows such as Kwesé Game Day, a daily review show which unpacks the highs and lows, venues, people and players that make the 2018 FIFA World Cup the colossal event it is expected to be.

In line with the Kwesé Free Sports tagline'For The Fan,' Kwesé has created a magazine show devoted to fans called Fan Fest.

The show will provide a round-up of the week's games, look at fan predictions, favourites and throw forward to the week ahead.

When the players take a break, Kwesé Timeout will keep viewers up-to-date with the latest from players, and fan experiences of the tournament.

With all these on offer, Kwese is surely the best place to experience the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

To stay up to date with all the action, simply renew your Kwesé TV subscription or visit a Kwesé dealer near to subscribe to Kwesé' s satellite TV service.

Subscribing to Kwesé TV is as simple, as purchasing the Kwesé kit (GH¢ 145) – complete with a decoder, dish, installation service and one month's free subscription – from your selected dealer and get connected to a whole new world of world-class programming, including premium entertainment viewing for the whole family.