Football News

‪Isaac Osae Scores And Voted MVP In Penn FC Win

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Former Inter Allies star, Isaac Osae scored his first goal and was named Fans’ Man of the match in Penn FC’s 2-1 win over Richmond Kickers in the USL on Tuesday evening.

The forward replaced injured Tommy Heinemann in the 17th minute before slotting in first USL goal in the 56th minute to open the scoring.

Daniel Metzger sealed the victory with four minutes to full time, however, Heviel Cordovés pulled one back for the visitors to hand the Islanders a slim win.

The striker crowned the day with the Fans’ match of the man accolade after a short poll was run on the Islanders twitter page.

Compatriot and teammate from Inter Allies FC Fredrick Opoku Yamoah also played the full throttle of the game.

Prince Baffoe and Shaibu Haruna were unused substitutes.

