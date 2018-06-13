South African Clubs Chase Ghanaian Defender Lee Addy

Top clubs in the South African Premier Soccer League are interested in signing Ghana international Lee Addy, who played for the Black Stars in the World Cup in 2010.

According to reports in South Africa, the former Red Star Belgrade defender is on the wish list of three clubs in the country even though they are yet to make official negotiations.

Free state Stars, Cape Town FC and Super Sports United have all expressed interest in the former Berekum Chelsea player.

'Lee Addy is the Ghanaian defender who played for his senior national team in the World Cup. He is a left-footed centre-back. He has been playing for Lusaka Dynamos in Zambia. He is currently a free agent and is back home in Ghana. There is a possibility that he will be coming to South Africa to link up with one of the clubs in the PSL,' said a source.

Lee Addy has been without a club since last playing for Zambian club Lusaka Dynamos. The 27-year-old has had trials in South Africa previously when former teammate John Painstil invited him to train with Kaizer Chiefs when he was assistant manager.

The towering defender previously played for Dynamo Zagreb, DL Aerbin in China and AC Tripoli.

