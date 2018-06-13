I Owe No Ghanaian Apology After My Error Against Italy - Kuffour Insists

Former Ghana defender, Samuel Osei Kuffour has insisted that he will never apologize to any Ghanaian after his unfortunate back pass against Italy in the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

Vincenzo Iaquinta scored the second goal for the doubled the lead for the Azzurri's in the 83rd minute after Kuffour mistakenly gave a back pass to Richard Kingston after Andrea Pirlo has broken the deadlock of the game in the 40th minute at the HDI Arena.

Kuffour, who also played for AS Roma was heavily criticized by football loving fan but has revealed he was not perturbed about the criticisms and have insisted he owes no one an apology.

"What happened to me in Germany can happen to anyone because this is football," he told Metro TV.

"I felt bad but after the match, I apologize to my teammates for my error.

Quizzed if has he ever apologized to Ghanaians, he said, "I will never apologize to Ghanaians because I never went out to steal.

"I committed an error and I have admitted that but I owe no one an apology."

Below is Kuffour's error...



Football powerhouse, Brazil knocked out Ghana in the round of 16 in the competition.