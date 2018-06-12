BREAKING NEWS: Fulham In Talks To Sign Jordan Ayew From Swansea City

Newly promoted side to the English topflight, Fulham have made a bid to sign Jordan Ayew from Swansea City in the summer.

According to reports, the Whites have indicated they are prepared to pay £8m for 26-year-old forward Ayew, who has attracted interest from a number of clubs.

Ayew, a Ghana international, has made 50 Premier League appearances, scoring eight goals, since joining Swansea from Aston Villa in January last year.

He is among several players expected to leave the Welsh club following their relegation from the top flight.

Swansea City suffered a relegation to the championship at the end of the 2017/18 season.

Fulham qualified for the top flight after defeating Albert Adomah's Aston Villa by a lone goal in the final ply off at Wembley.