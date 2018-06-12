Partnership With Gov’t Is To End Impasse – Kudjoe Fianoo

We are going to engage the Government with all clubs to put an end to the impasse that has seen Ghana Football be in this situation, Kudjoe Fianoo, Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association of Ghana (GHALCA), has disclosed.

In an exclusive interview with class sports yesterday at the GHALCA secretariat, Kudjoe Fianoo stated that the meeting with the league clubs is to find a means to revive the state of football in the country.

“We are all going to confront them. We are going to engage them to see an end to this impasse to allow us to play football”, he told class sports.

Government is currently taking steps to dissolve the Ghana Football Association (GFA) as part of a process to reform the football Governing body and to ensure the sport in the country regain glory it used to have in the past.

The government made the decision for the dissolution last week after the Number 12 expose from the most feared Journalist on the African Continent was aired in Accra for the general public. The content of the documentary subsequently attracted insults from people who watched on personalities caught in the act of corruption which has led to the deterioration of Ghana Football.

Nonetheless, GHALCA is poised to engage Government to try and persuade them to find a way where reforms at the GFA can be done without necessarily halting football activities which will have adverse effects on league clubs in the country.

Mr Kudjoe Fianoo emphasized that all they are seeking to achieve as GHALCA is to assure Government that they have the capacity to undo the things that they have done in the past that have brought them to this level.

He opines that at the end of the day it is their industry that is being affected so they believe that together with Government in partnership with the clubs, they should be able to see an end to the current situation.

The former Ashanti Gold Chief Executive Officer Concedes that it is unfortunate Ghana football finds itself at this point but it is necessary that measures to collaborate are carried out to put an end to the menace.

Meanwhile Government today managed to put a ten (10) days ban of the GFA, meaning that all football-related activities is ceased during this period. The injunction on the Football Governing body is all part of steps being taken by Government to liquidate the GFA and put in structures to reform the association.