Aduana Break Camp Following Ban On GFA

The management of defending league champions Aduana Stars has released a communique revealing a break in camp tomorrow.

The break in camp comes following a ban on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) earlier today for the next 10 days.

“The Management and technical team of Dormaa Aduana Stars are breaking Camp tomorrow Wednesday the 13th of June 2018 and will report on Friday the 18th of June 2018”, read a release by communications director Oppong Evans.

An Accra High Court today ruled in favour of the Attorney General, Madam Gloria Akuffo allowing an injunction to put on all football-related activities in the country for the next ten (10) days.

The ten-day injunction is all part of the Governments plans to dissolve the Ghana Football Decision. Government’s decision to dissolve the football Governing body came after the premiere of the Number 12 documentary by celebrated Journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The expose reveals rot in the football circle which many have criticized negatively with others calling for the heads of people with high positions caught in the act of bribery and corruption.

This revelation in the GFA has gradually led to the ban on the federation today. The ban together with Governments decision to take steps to dissolve the association has forced clubs to break camps and send their players to home due to the fact that they do not know when things will be resolved for the Zylofon Cash Ghana Premier League to resume.

Reports reaching Modernghana.com also confirms that Obuasi Ashanti Gold has break camp after training this evening. The team will be summoned later when the time is right for them to train and prepare for the second round of the league if possible.