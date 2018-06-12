Gov’t Shouldn’t Create A Federation To Pause The Game – GHALCA

Alex Ackumey

Vice-Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), Alex Ackumey, has kicked against the Government of Ghana’s move to dissolve the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and replace it with a new football federation.

Speaking to Host of the Morning Xpress on Radio XYZ 93.1, Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe, he observed that the decision will affect football activities in the country.The Government has initiated processes at an Accra High Court for the dissolution of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), following the fallout from investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ latest exposé on corruption in Ghana football.

The processes initiated, if successful, will give the Government the mandate to dissolve the Association.

But Mr Ackumey said GHALCA had met on Monday to see the way forward after the activities of the FA were halted last week.

He said GHALCA met the Sports Minister and explained that they were doing to address the current crisis in Ghana football hence the move to dissolve the Ghana Football Association will not sit well with GHALCA.

To him, Government should not take its own decision and come back to call GHALCA at a later date to join.

“I believe that the Government will go back…They have to listen to us (GHALCA),” he said.

“If you keep us [the clubs] out of business for a year or two and you come back and tell us that we should come back to join whatever body you have formed, who are you going to call?” he quizzed.

Mr Ackumey indicated that the members will be out of business if Government decides to dissolve the GFA, and this would have a ripple effect on other stakeholders who derive benefit from Association Football.