Kingsley Fobi Explains Watford Move And Loan At Formentera

Former Black Satellites Captain Kingsley Fobi has explained the reasons behind his loan move to Formentera after his big move to English Premier League side Watford.

The Ghanaian youngster made the headlines after reports of him joining Watford was made public when nothing official was out there. The 18-year-old confirmed the move but explained he had to move to Spain because he needed to play 70% of national team games to play in England.

'I actually signed the Watford contract in Ghana, I was in Ghana when my agents called me and told me there was an offer from Watford so I read through and signed,' he told GTV.

'I couldn't play for them because in England you are required to play at least 70% for your National team before you can play for any Club in the Premier League so therefore I had to for loan at Formentera.

'So I haven't been to Watford since signing the deal with them and I am looking forward to get some game time in the National team as well.'

Fobi featured prominently in Ghana's youth teams, captaining the U-17 teams and the U-20 team and was part of the Black Satellites squad that played at the World Cup in New Zealand 2015.

He captained the 2017 team but failed to lead them to the Africa Youth Champions after losing to Senegal in the qualifiers.

