Orlando Pirates Set To Release Ghana Winger Bernard Morrison

South African Premier Soccer League side Orlando Pirates are set to part ways with Ghana International Bernard Morrison.

The former Ashantigold forward is one of the names that has popped up on the transfer list of the club after an underwhelming season, where he played 13 times and scored only four goals for the South African giants.

Morrison joined the Bucaneers from AS Vita of DR Congo, after excelling in Ghana with Ashantigold- a season the miners went of to win the league. His form since moving to South Africa has taken a nose dive due to injuries and off the pitch controversies.

Orlando Pirates have been busy in this transfer window. They have bolstered their squad with players like Abel Mabaso, Paseka Mako, Meshack Maphangule, Asavela Mbekile, Brilliant Khuzwayo, Kudakwashe Mahachi and Vincent Pule.

Meanwhile, Morrison is expected to leave the club with the likes of Issa Sarr, Abbubaker Mobara and Thamsanqa Gabuza.

According to media reports, Pirates are pushing hard to secure the services of Bafana and Wits captain, Thulani "Tyson" Hlatshwayo. Pirates will be competing in five fronts namely the Absa Premiership, MTN 8, Telkom Knockout, Nedbank Cup and the Caf Champions League.

