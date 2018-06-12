Inter Allies Break Camp For A Week

Premier League side Inter Allies have broken camp for a week following the suspension of all domestic football.

The Tema based club, who are having a good season gave their players a week break as efforts are made to have the Ghana Premier League return.

All domestic games were suspended following the revelations of the Anas expose last week, where top officials were seen receiving cash gifts which is against their rules.

Inter Allies issued a statement indicating the team is on a week break

Below is the statement:

"The Eleven Is To One will take a break for one week.

Coach Kenichi Yatsuhashi and his Technical team with the consultation with Management decided to give the players rest after the end of the first round.

The club has been informed on emphasis placed on the physical condition and disclosed that it is satisfied with the team's fitness level.

The players are to report for camp on Monday, June 17, 2018 by midday to continue preparations for the second round."