Kwesi Nyantakyi Returns To Practice Law After FIFA Sanction

Former Ghana Football Association president, Kwesi Nyantakyi, has returned to work at his private law firm after he was slapped with a 90-day ban by the Ethics Committee of FIFA on Friday after being implicated in an exposé by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The 49-year-old has come under intense pressure and criticisms in the past week after being captured on camera involving himself in shady deals with TigerEyePI.

The renowned banker was recorded transacting deals with supposed investors and advising them on how to short-change clubs in the Ghana Premier League when signing up for a sponsorship.

Mr Nyantakyi has relinquished his position as the CAF 1st vice president, GFA boss and FIFA Council Member, having been banned for a 90-day provisional period.

According to the CEO of Wa All Stars, Oduro Nyarko, Nyantakyi is in stable mind despite all that has transpired in the past week and has returned to work at his private law firm.

“Kwesi Nyantakyi is alright and he is still working at his private law firm," Oduro Nyarko told Accra-based Adom FM on Monday.

Nyantakyi was elected as GFA president in December 2005 after a landslide victory over four other candidates.