SHOCKING!!!: Anas Drops U-17 Physiotherapist Accepting Bribe To Recommend An Unfit Player [VIDEO]

Ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas has dropped an official of the Black Starlets physiotherapist accepting bribe from TigerEyePI crew.

According to the awarding winning journalist, Kofi [the physiotherapist] was bribe to recommend an unfit player to the camp of the team.

In his latest work dubbed "Number 12", top officials of the Ghana Football Association were filmed accepting bribe to influence player selection to the various national teams.

Over 77 referees were also captured accepting bribe to decide the results of the game.

Kwesi Nyantakyi, former president of the Ghan Football Association was also filmed bragging about his seeming easy access to the President and his Vice, a situation he suggested would aid secure the potential investor whichever sector in the economy they choose to invest in.

He bragged about securing a meeting with the President, The Vice President as well as Roads Minister Kwasi Amoako-Atta, only if an amount of $11 million could be made available to be split among the aforementioned.

He revealed conversations he allegedly had with Deputy Roads Minister, Anthony Karbo, indicating that if certain amounts were made available to the President and his Vice, the investor would have it easy with his endeavours in the country.

Sources close to TigerEyePI says there are over 120 videos [TEASERS] that are yet to be released to the public.

Video below...

