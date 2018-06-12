Aduana Stars Will Bounce Back In Second Round Of The ZCPL - Yahaya Mohammed

Yahaya Mohammed, Aduana Stars striker, has insisted that they will turn the fortunes of the club around in the second round of the Zylofon Cash Premier League.

The Fire Boys have struggled to get the desired results and after 12 matches played with two matches at hand, the defending champions are crawling at the 14th position with 14 points.

Despite difficulties, the former Asante Kotoko goal poacher is unperturbed insisting it's nothing new in the game especially after winning the league in the previous season.

"It's not a big problem, even clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona struggle whenever they win the league in the previous season. We are working hard to turn things around and defend our title' Yahaya told the Media

"We the senior's players in the team are trying very hard to talk the young players in the team not to lose hope. Some of us have experienced some of these things.

"This is the time the young ones will need us in order not to lose hope. I'm confident we can bounce back," he added.