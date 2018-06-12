Asamoah Gyan Slashes His Salary At Turkish Side Kayserispor By 60%

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has voluntarily agreed a 60% salary cut at Turkish Super Lig side Kayserispor.

Gyan, who has one-year left of his contract, battled injuries on his debut season and he feels he must pay the club back by slashing his salary.

This has hailed as a great sacrifice by the former Sunderland striker who is determined to fight back and make a huge statement.

The 32-year-old managed just 12 league appearances and registered one goal which is abysmal by his own standards.

''Asamoah Gyan was unlucky with injuries or other technical reasons did not get the chance to pay regularly and contribute to the team,'' Kayserispor's sporting director Erol Bedir said in an interview.

''Our contract, which is 1 + 1-year contract, continues as it was in the year when the contract and economic conditions passed.

''So regardless of his performance, there is a guaranteed price to be awarded in this year, as in the case of other players.

''He signed a new contract with his own volition and willingness to send a club.''

