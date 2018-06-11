Number12: NSA Protocol Officer Cries Foul Over Anas Methods

The Protocol Officer of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Patrick Kweku Agordjor, who has been implicated in the Anas video is seething with rage at what he describes as an entrapment and a set-up by one Joshua Acquah, a former employee of Accra Hearts of Oak.

Agordjor told the Graphic Sports in an interview yesterday that two months ago, Mr Acquah called to plead with him to receive on his behalf an amount of money a friend was offering him to secure a visa and travel abroad.

He said he readily agreed to co-operate and Acquah and his friend eventually met him at his office where he was given GH¢1,000 as visa fee for Acquah to hold in trust for him.

According to Agordjor, 30 minutes later, Acquah came back to collect the said amount with the excuse that it was a ruse to get the money for his personal usage.

He disclosed that he gave the money back to Acquah who left his office never to return again.

Mr Agordjor said he was shocked to the marrow when his name was mentioned last Wednesday in the Anas documentary as having received GH¢1,000 bribe to secure a visa for someone he never knew.

“I want to state categorically that the impression being created is false and there is no iota of truth in it. It is an attempt by Joshua Acquah to tarnish my image and also create the impression in the mind of the public that I am a corrupt public servant”, he stated.

This brings to two the number of NSA officials (including PRO Frederica Mensah-Davies) who have accused Joshua Acquah of entrapping and setting them up for public ridicule.