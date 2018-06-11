Baba Rahman Happy With Dreams FC Progress

Former Dreams FC fullback, Abdul Baba Rahman has expressed his impression at the progress of the club over the years.

Baba left the club in 2012 to begin his foreign career and was unavailable to the club during the first Ghana Premier League campaign as well as the Division 1 campaign a year later that saw a promotion back into the top flight for its current season but he noted that he has been keeping a close eye on the occurrences at the club and was the least surprised when Dreams FC won promotion right back into the top flight; something he attributed to good management.

“I was not really surprised they did it because they have a really good management who are always bringing in good quality. I was really happy for the promotion.”

The former captain of the club played with a generation that was overflowing with talents but acknowledged this current squad as the best due to their achievements.

“In my generation, although we had some top talents, I think this generation is the best so far because they were able to qualify the team from Division 1 to the Premier. My generation couldn’t do it as our best was to get to the play-offs.”

He also acknowledged the efforts of the management of the club in maintaining the club’s stature in the country.

“The management is like a family. They share ideas a lot and you see them always happy when they are around each other. I think that is the reason they are doing a great job. If one brings something they discuss it to bring the best out of it. The togetherness is what is taking them high.”

Speaking on his expectations for the club for the current season, Baba notes his hope for the team to win the league.

“The team is on a good footing. They were not the best in their last game but Dreams is Dreams and they will bounce back. They are not far from the top and I hope and pray that they can be the winners at the end.”