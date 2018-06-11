Ghana Football Association To Be Named Ghana Football Federation

The Attorney General Department and Ministry of Justice in conjunction with the Registrar General's Department have triggered the process of dissolving the Ghana Football Association [GFA].

This comes after the airing of the award-winning investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas latest work dubbed "Number 12".

Top officials of the Ghana Football Association were filmed taking bribe to influence player selection and more than 77 match officials caught on camera taking bribe to decide the outcome of the game.

The Attorney General Department has been given the power by the Head of Government to facilitate the process for the dissolution of the FA through the Registrar General Department.

The Attorney General through the Registrar Generals Department triggered Act 179 (Company Act) and the Act 180 (Liquidation Act) to successfully go through the dissolution process.

The Ghana Football Federation (GFF) is set to replace the Ghana Football Association (GFA) should the process reaches the final stage.