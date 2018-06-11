GFA Not Dissolved; Still Stands In Ghana's List Of Companies- Official Liquidator

The official liquidator at the Registrar General’s Department has debunked reports the Ghana Football Association has been dissolved and struck of the list of companies.

Jemima Oware told Joy News’ Emefa Apawu the reports are untrue.

Her response comes in the wake of a battered Football Association left without a president and vice after a damning undercover investigation left the Association in complete shambles.

Prior to the premiering of the undercover investigation dubbed Number 12, the once powerful FA president Kwesi Nyantakyi had already sacked his vice, George Afriyie, and was waiting to handpick another FA official to fill that void.

But he is no more the president, at least for the next 90-days and possibly another 45 days following a ban imposed on him by FIFA after he was caught in video taking money and breaching portions of the ethics of the FIFA and GFA code.

The government alarmed by the content of the undercover video announced it is taking steps to dissolve the Football Association.

The Minister of Sports Isaac Asiamah was even more ruthless in his suggestion on Thursday that all football activities must be halted because the FA has been dissolved.

Isaac Asiamah

On Monday there were media reports that government had, through the Company Act, dissolved the Ghana Football Association and has replaced it with the Ghana Football Federation.

But Jemima Oware said the Ghana FA is still in existence in the company register and has not been liquidated.

“It is not true. Before we could evoke that kind of act we should get an order from the court asking us to wind up the Association. As I sit here I have not received any order from the court asking us to wind up the Ghana Football Association," she said.

Apart from the court, subscribers or owners of the company or Association must alert or notify the Registrar General about the winding up of the Association but Jemima Oware said she has received no such notification.

Assuming there is any such notification from the court or the owners of the Association, it will take between one to three years before the company or Association will be dissolved, Jemima added.

According to her, if the winding up order comes, “notice will be served to the whole world that company is going through a winding-up process. We put out notices to creditors, we have a creditors meeting, we bring in all the assets of the company to find out those who have claims; they bring in claims. We ensure that the assets that are liquidated are used to pay off the claims. All that could take a year, or two or three. After that we will strike the name off the register,” she chronicled.

Jemima Oware cannot also confirm if there is a new company- the Ghana Football Federation.

Crime Scene



Meanwhile, the offices of the Ghana Football Association have been described as a crime scene.

On Monday workers of the Association were prevented from entering their offices to work after personnel of the Criminal Investigative Department cordoned off the area as it begins an investigation into allegations of fraud and corruption by some officials of the FA.

Spokesperson of the Police, ACP David Eklu told Joy News the GFA offices still remain a “crime scene.”

“We advise members of the public and workers stay off until further notice,” adding, “the police are looking for pieces of information that will help us gather evidence.”

He said once the police are done with their investigation at the offices of the FA, they will announce and open the place up for the workers and the general public.

Interim Committee



George Afriyie

In a fluid situation, the five-member committee set up by the FA to run the affairs of the beleaguered Association has been disbanded.

Joy Sports’ Gary Al Smith said the committee which had two of its members facing a FIFA ban over sexual misconduct had to give way.

In its place is a new seven-man committee constituted to run the affairs of the Association until a substantive leadership is elected.

The seven-member committee is made up of the erstwhile Vice Chairman George Afriyie who was pushed out by Kwesi Nyantakyi. Other members are Kweku Eyiah, Wilson Arthur, George Amoako, Nana Brew-Butler and Kudjoe Fianoo.

The new team members are expected to hold a meeting with the government to chart a new path for a new football association.