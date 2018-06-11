Abdul Bashiru Nominated For Best Left Back In Kosovo

Former Dreams FC player and captain, Abdul Bashiru has been nominated for the best left back award for the Kosovan Superliga.

The Prishtina player is battling it out directly with Illir Balckori for the award.

This comes as no surprise as he put out some dazzling performances for his side in his debut season

Bashiru helped Prishtina them to a 2nd place finish on the log, only missing out on the title by 3 points.