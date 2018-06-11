Tema Youth To Get $2.5 Million Over Joseph Paintsil Transfer To Belgian Side Genk

Ghanaian side Tema Youth will get $2.5 million for selling winger Joseph Paintsil to Belgian side Genk.

This comes after the second tier side reached an agreement with the Belgian side over the transfer.

The 20-year-old, who played for Ghana's youth side, moves to the Belgian top-flight side on a four-year contract.

The winger, who spent last season on loan at Hungarian giants Ferencvaros, will have the option for another year at the Luminus Arena.

Genk will pay for $2.5m to Tema Youth for the Ghana winger after the player reverted to his mother club after ending his loan stint with Ferencvaros.

Genk beat competition from several clubs in the German Bundesliga and the English Premier League to land the talented playmaker.

The amount of money comes as a massive for Tema Youth owner Wilfred Osei Palmer in what is one of the biggest transfers for a local club in Ghana.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com