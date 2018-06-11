Fatawu Mohammed Resumes Training With Hearts of Oak After Six-Week Injury Layoff

Hearts of Oak defender, Fatawu Mohammed has resumed training on Monday morning after recovering from an ankle injury which has sidelined him for six weeks.

The 25-year-old right back has missed the club's last four games due to the ankle problem but he joined the full squad at training today.

Fatawu has featured 11 matches before his injury and his last match was against Liberty Professionals in the 0-0 draw.

"He had a problem with his ankle but it was not a fracture but a partial tear. It needed time to heal and after going through the medical processes, Fatawu has been given the go-ahead to start training,'' he told the official club website.

''We will take our time on him because there's no need to rush him so he will be doing a lot of light training for now."