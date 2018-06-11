Kwadwo Asamoah Bags CTB Community Service Award

Ghana international, star Kwadwo Asamoah has picked up Calcio Trade Ball Community Service Award.

The former Juventus star has been praised for the construction of a football pitch for inmates of the James Camp Prison in Accra.

He made the promise to construct the pitch for the inmates in 2016 when he fraternized with them during the break.

On 1 July last year, Asamoah delivered an encouraging message to the inmates of the James Camp prisons at the premises of the facility.

Asamoah is leaving Juventus after seven years at the club where he won a combined 14 trophies.