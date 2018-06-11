Number12: GHALCA Calls For Extraordinary Congress

The Ghana League Clubs Association has triggered article 23 of the Ghana Football Association Statutes and has called for an Extraordinary Congress within the next 5 days to address the current crisis in Ghana football.

The decision was taken at a meeting of members at GHALCA’s headquarters in Accra where 42 members voted in favour of the Congress. Statutes only require 25 members to consent to an extraordinary congress for it to be called.

The government initiated moves to dissolve the country’s football governing body after its president, Kwesi Nyantakyi, and several other members of the Executive Committee were caught on tape accepting bribes, in clear violation of the FA’s code of ethics.

GHALCA has also put together a high-powered delegation to meet with the Minister of Youth and Sports to attempt to stop governing from going ahead with its dissolution plans.

Kudjoe Fianoo (Chairman), George Afriyie, George Amoako, Ernest Kuffour, Kweku Eyiah and Wilson Arthur are the members of the committee.

This move appears to sidestep the GFA Executive Committee’s own efforts to find a solution to the impasse after they put together a 5-man committee last week to collaborate with government in the process.

“We will make it clear to the government that as clubs, we have the capacity to resolve all the issues arising from the expose so we can resume our football,” Fianoo told the press after the meeting.