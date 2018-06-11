Ambassador H.E Giovanni Favilli: Football Has Deepened Italy's Bilateral Relationship With Ghana

Italian Ambassador to Ghana His Excellency Giovanni Favilli has once again highlighted the how football has played an important role in the bilateral relationship between his country and Ghana.

He mentioned this in his welcome address at the third edition of the Calcio Trade Ball on Sunday, 10 June 2018.

Ambassador Favilli argues that this opening of doors for Ghanaian footballers has ensured Italy ranks fourth when it comes to remittances to Ghana.

''The number of Ghanaian players in Italy is nearly 100 in all the different series. It is the highest number of Ghanaian football players outside Ghana, a fantastic number,'' he said.

''Another number that I often give is the amount of money from Italy that goes back to Ghana, of course, it is not only the footballers (who send back these monies).

''Italy is the fourth country, in terms of remittances to Ghana. The theme for this year is also a very important one. I believe Calcio football is also a sport that teaches you how to behave in life.''

