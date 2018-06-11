Joseph Painstil Signs 4 Year Deal With KRC Genk

Exciting Ghanaian midfielder Joseph Painstil has completed a move to Belgian side KRC Genk from Ferencvárosi.

The former Tema Youth star joined the Hungarian giant's last summer and hugely impressed in his debut season, scoring 10 goals and providing 7 assists across all competitions.

The 20-year-old has signed a 4-year deal with a one-year optional extension.

Painstil completed his medical with the side last week and will join up with the squad later next month.

Genk announced the deal on their official twitter handle on Monday.