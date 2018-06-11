Elton Acolatse Returns To Club Brugge After End Of Loan Stint At Sint Truiden

Dutch-born Ghanaian forward Elton Acolatse has returned to Club Brugge after his loan stint at Sint Truiden ended last week.

The 22-year-old joined Club Brugge on a four-year contract from Westerloo after an explosive debut season in the Belgian Jupilar Pro League.

However, he struggled to break into the Club Brugge first team after suffering an injury weeks before the start of the just ended season and was shipped on loan to Sint Truiden.

The former Ajax Amsterdam academy youth product was unable to secure regular playing time at the club as he managed just 8 appearances and hit the back of the net on one occasion.

According to Belgian tabloid, Het Nieuwsblad, the Ghanaian alongside Igo Vetokele, Chuba Akpom and Babacar Gueye will be returning to their parents Club Brugge following the expiration of their loan deals.

