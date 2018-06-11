Jerome Boateng Defends Pep Guardiola Over Yahaya Toure's Racism Accusations

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng has jumped in the defence of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola following the accusations by Ivorian midfielder Yahaya Toure over racist claims.

Yaya Toure claims Pep Guardiola 'does not like African players' and was 'cruel' with him. In a hard-hitting interview with France Football magazine in which Toure said he wanted to destroy the Pep myth.

Meanwhile, Jerome Boateng who played under Pep Guardiola during his days at Bayern Munich says he has never been racially abused by the manager and described the Catalan as a superman.

" I've never had a problem with him, on the contrary, I think that as a coach he's super and that's why it's so hard for me to understand him," the central defender said.

Pep Guardiola has also come out to refute Toure's claims.

"He knows that I'm not racist," Guardiola as quoted by Skysports. "Saying that...what can we do?.

"We have been together for two years. We have had two years, 365 + 365 [days] to say it - and we can talk.

"If he leaves and later he says that ... Don't mind, it is not worth [it]."

Guardiola and Toure briefly worked together at Barcelona, and the pair were reunited when the 47-year-old manager was announced as the new boss at Manchester City in 2016 following a three-year spell at Bayern Munich.

