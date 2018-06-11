Dutch Eredivisie champions PSV Eindhoven are bent on keeping Ghanaian defender Derrick Luckassen for next season. Luckassen joined the Philip Stadion outfit...
Dutch Eredivisie Champions PSV Keen To Keep Derrick Luckassen
Dutch Eredivisie champions PSV Eindhoven are bent on keeping Ghanaian defender Derrick Luckassen for next season.
Luckassen joined the Philip Stadion outfit on a five-year deal prior to the just ended Dutch Eredivisie campaign following his breakthrough season at AZ Alkmaar.
The 22-year-old went on endear himself with Philip Cocu's side following his continuous impressive display.
After making twenty-one appearances in all competitions, the Endhoven-based side has decided to retain his services for next season as they consider him a player with a huge prospect.
He is expected to have more playing time next season.
