Kwadwo Asamoah: I’ll Rejoin Black Stars For September’s Qualifiers

Kwadwo Asamoah has assured he will be returning to the Ghana national team set-up this September, barring any unforeseen setback.

The midfielder, who has been out of the Black Stars since the 2014 World Cup fiasco, has explained that but for certain personal issues, he could have been part of the team's recent friendlies against Japan and Iceland.

“Honestly speaking, I will come back to the national team,” the 29-year-old told Citi Sports.

“Although I've been speaking I will come back to the national team for a year or two, I was always looking for the right time.

“I always talk to the coach and even the previous coaches that we had, I was talking to all of them. About coming back to the national team.

He then revealed: “I spoke to coach Kwasi [Appiah] about a month ago – getting to the end of the season. He called me for these recent friendly games but unfortunately, I told him I had some personal issues that I will like to fix before joining the Black Stars. So I pleaded with him and he also understood because this is the moment that I needed to sort issues out since the season is over. And these games were just friendlies.”

“For the national team, it's not like I've quit it. I'm telling you I will be with the national team very soon. Yeah, I will be back [in September for the Afcon qualifiers] and beyond,” Asamoah who is now a free agent after leaving Juventus this just ended season.

Ghana is scheduled to resume the qualifiers to Cameroon 2019 Afcon with a trip to East African nation Kenya on September 7.

The Black Stars began the qualifiers in Group F with a 5-0 thumping of Ethiopia in Kumasi last year.