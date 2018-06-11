Nyantakyi's Resignation Good For Ghana Football - Tony Yeboah

The former player says none of the leaders who were among the immediate-past leadership must be given another chance.

Former Ghana striker Tony Yeboah wants a new crop of leaders to steer the affairs of the country’s football, in the wake of corruption scandals that hit the association recently.

An investigation by undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas captured several top football officials and referees accepting bribes to influence results of games.

All football related activities in the country have been suspended.

"What has happened is very shameful but it's not the end of the road for the country," Yeboah told Goal.

"I believe a lot must be changed from the top to the last person in charge, including the referees’ appointment committee. The rot in our football is very serious and needs to be tackled with all seriousness.

"Some of us were in the game as administrators but opted out because we couldn't stand the heat - the underhand dealings especially on match days. Therefore, the ban on Kwesi Nyantakyi and resignation of several other leaders is the right thing but we shouldn't do things in a rush," he added.

Yeboah, however, is not sure of returning to football administration after selling second-tier side Yegoala FC.

"I've not thought of forming or purchasing a club again. I want to do other investments for now but nobody knows what the future holds. I'm not ready and that's all that I can say," he added.

According to Goal 's sources, the government is expected to liaise with Ghalca to form an interim body before a new election is organised.