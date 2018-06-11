Bechem United Owner Kingsley Owusu-Achau Recieves Lifetime Outstanding Achievement Award

Bechem United owner, Kingsley Owusu-Achau has been honoured with a Calcio Trade Ball Lifetime Outstanding Achievement Award.

The citation read: ''In recognition of the key roles he played in the transfer of tens of players to Italy in the last 10 years.''

The celebrated football administrator has been the sole financier of the Ghana Premier League side since its formation in 2006.

''I'm glad to be part of this success story. Little did I know the seed I sowed in 2006 will become big like this but I must say a special thank you the Italian Embassy who opened their doors to us, I'm very glad,'' Owusu-Achau said in his speech.

''We went to Italy in 2007 with a contingent of 24 including a medical doctor from the Nyaho Clinic in Accra. We won the Trofoe Papa (trophy for the Pope) and that was the turning point.''

Bechem United won their first major silverware in 2016 when they beat Okwahu United to win the MTN Ghana FA Cup at the Cape Coast Stadium and has helped a lot of budding realize their dream of playing abroad.