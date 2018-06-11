GFA Needs New Leadership After Exposé- Tony Yeboah

Former Black Stars striker, Anthony Yeboah is crusading for a new direction at the Ghana Football Association after the exposé of corruption in Ghana football by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Mr Nyantakyi was captured receiving $65,000 from an undercover team TigerEye PI in which he made damning commentaries about the president of the country and his vice as well as other ministers of state.

On Friday, the former FIFA Council Member resigned from office as the president of the Ghana Football Association after the Ethics Committee slapped him with a 90-day ban.

His apology and resignation came a day after the government announced the dissolution of the Ghana Football Association and hours after FIFA banned the embattled football president for 90 days.

"What has happened is very shameful but it's not the end of the road for the country," Yeboah told Goal.

"I believe a lot must be changed from the top to the last person in charge, including the referees' appointment committee. The rot in our football is very serious and needs to be tackled with all seriousness.

"Some of us were in the game as administrators but opted out because we couldn't stand the heat - the underhand dealings especially on match days.

"Therefore, the ban on Kwesi Nyantakyi and resignation of several other leaders is the right thing but we shouldn't do things in a rush," he added.