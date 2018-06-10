Neymar Equals Romario's Brazil Scoring Record

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar has moved level with Romario in third on Brazil's all-time leading goalscorers list.

Neymar achieved the feat on his first start since suffering a broken metatarsal in February, finding the net after 63 minutes of Brazil's final pre-World Cup friendly against Austria in Vienna.

Some sublime trickery left home defender Aleksandar Dragovic on the seat of his shorts before Neymar coolly slotted home to put Tite's side 2-0 up.

Goal number 55 came after crashing in a superb goal as a second-half substitute versus Croatia at Anfield last weekend to seal a 2-0 victory.

The 26-year-old needs just seven more goals to draw level with former Barcelona and Real Madrid striker Ronaldo (62).

Neymar's ultimate target will be to catch a fellow Santos icon in Pele, who remains well clear at the top of the list on 77.

Brazil's all-time top scorers.

Name

Caps

Goals

Pele

92

77

Ronaldo

98

62

Neymar

85

55

Romario

70

55

Zico

71

48

Bebeto

75

39

Rivaldo

74

35

Jairzinho

81

33

Ronaldinho

97

33

Ademir

39

32

Tostao

54

32