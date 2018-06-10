Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar has moved level with Romario in third on Brazil's all-time leading goalscorers list. Neymar achieved the feat on hi...
Neymar Equals Romario's Brazil Scoring Record
Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar has moved level with Romario in third on Brazil's all-time leading goalscorers list.
Neymar achieved the feat on his first start since suffering a broken metatarsal in February, finding the net after 63 minutes of Brazil's final pre-World Cup friendly against Austria in Vienna.
Some sublime trickery left home defender Aleksandar Dragovic on the seat of his shorts before Neymar coolly slotted home to put Tite's side 2-0 up.
Goal number 55 came after crashing in a superb goal as a second-half substitute versus Croatia at Anfield last weekend to seal a 2-0 victory.
The 26-year-old needs just seven more goals to draw level with former Barcelona and Real Madrid striker Ronaldo (62).
Neymar's ultimate target will be to catch a fellow Santos icon in Pele, who remains well clear at the top of the list on 77.
Brazil's all-time top scorers.
Name
Caps
Goals
Pele
92
77
Ronaldo
98
62
Neymar
85
55
Romario
70
55
Zico
71
48
Bebeto
75
39
Rivaldo
74
35
Jairzinho
81
33
Ronaldinho
97
33
Ademir
39
32
Tostao
54
32