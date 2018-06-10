From Beach Soccer To Ghana Premier League - Inter Allies' Fuseini Mohammed Tells His Story

When the name Fuseini Mohammed is mentioned, most passionate followers of the Ghanaian top flight will not easily identify the Inter Allies FC right back.

The player was recently recognized by the Club's Management deservedly as the most improved player in the side and his stats gives proof of that.

In his first season playing in the Zylofon Cash Premier League, the youngster has made 12 appearances for the Club in the first round of the league winning one NASCO MVP award and staking a claim in the side as one of the most reliable players.

He did not rise to the top playing just football with Cedar Stars Academy FC where he cut his teeth before promotion to the senior side at the start of the season but also dominant in the sand playing Beach Soccer for Teshie United and the national team, the Black Sharks.

Fuseini doesn't cut a figure of a typical Ghanaian professional footballer. He is incredibly reserved, unlike footballers who are accustomed to the fame and attention that comes with being a football player.

After experiencing the combination of playing in the sand and the turf before graduating as a full-blown professional, it's difficult to imagine how much his life has changed since the transition but he sees the experience differently.

'My concentration is just to achieve results to help my team, I try to do my best whether I am playing beach soccer or normal football. Individual performance is important but the most essential team in team sports is the results the team needs to progress.'

'I enjoy playing beach soccer but I want to grow as a full-blown professional player and make the most of my career. I live in a coastal community that enjoys football so combining beach soccer and normal football comes naturally.'

In his short career as a top-flight player, Fuseini has set sights at making strides in the game at national and international level.

He counts on his experience playing for Ghana at two beach soccer African Nations Championships and other International tournaments to make the transmission as a Ghana International in football.

'I understand how different football and beach soccer is and I am focused at having a similar experience in football as I did with beach soccer. I want to join the national team ranks soon and I work hard every day at that'.

'Already, I am happy with what I am doing with my Club and I hope my hard work will be rewarded first with the junior national teams and the senior side in future'

'I am a football player and I hope to play to the highest level.'