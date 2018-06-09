AshantiGold Coach C.K Akunnor Insists Lessons Must Be Taken From Anas Number 12 Exposé

Former Ghana captain Charles Akunnor has entreated football stakeholders to pick lessons from the widely publicized documentary by ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Ghana football was massively shaken on Wednesday following the public viewing of an undercover investigative documentary by Anas Aremeyaw Anas dubbed 'Number 12'.

The much-anticipated documentary exposed the corruption in Ghana sports, especially the GFA where top officials and referees were caught taking money - including some collecting as little as GH¢200 ($42) - to influence match results in the domestic league as well as push players into national teams.

Akunnor, who is the head coach of AshantiGold SC, believes that this exposÃ© should serve as a lesson to many in other to improve the sanity of our game.

"Most of us are laughing at people caught in the expose, are we taking any lessons from it?" he told Joy FM.

"We must learn because this can happen to anyone and be making a mockery of it is not the best" he added.

He further added that this expose will have an effect on our football as it is likely to draw as backwards.

After the exposé was premiered at the AICC, several developments have occurred in the football circles, the GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi has resigned, all football activities in Ghana have been halted and the government is taking steps to dissolve the GFA.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com