7 hours ago | Football News

Asamoah Gyan Visits Mother’s Grave

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan has visited the grave of his late mother, Madam Cecilia Amoako.

Gyan lost the on Tuesday, 6 November 2012 when she hit a car into a pillar at the Teachers' Hall in Accra leading to her untimely death.

The former Sunderland forward shared an emotional video on his social media page.

Video below...

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

