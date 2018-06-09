Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan has visited the grave of his late mother, Madam Cecilia Amoako. Gyan lost the on Tuesday, 6 November 2012 when she hit a c...
Asamoah Gyan Visits Mother’s Grave
Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan has visited the grave of his late mother, Madam Cecilia Amoako.
Gyan lost the on Tuesday, 6 November 2012 when she hit a car into a pillar at the Teachers' Hall in Accra leading to her untimely death.
The former Sunderland forward shared an emotional video on his social media page.
Video below...