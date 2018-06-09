Wa-Naa Pleads With Nation To Forgive Nyantakyi

The Overlord of Waala Traditional Area, Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV, has made a plea to the nation to forgive, the former Ghana Football Association Chairman (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, for his allegations of corruption.

Nyantakyi has been implicated in a corruption exposÃ© by Anas Aremeyaw Anas, an investigative journalist.

He was caught on video footage outlining the procedures for establishing an agency that could broker a sponsorship deal for the Ghana Premier League.

He was also reportedly heard using the name of President Akufo-Addo in an attempt to extort monies from supposed foreign investors.

Nyantakyi has since denied profusely the claims and resigned his position as the GFA Chairman.

'I wish to apologise to my family, work colleagues, friends, associates and the people of Ghana for the disappointment my indiscretion has caused them.

This is by no means an admission of wrongdoing for issues on the video,' he said in his resignation statement.

Naa Pelpuo IV in a speech read on his behalf by Dajenn Naa, Naa Seidu Bomison Junior, when Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia paid a courtesy call on him on Friday in Wa, pleaded with the people and President Akufo-Addo 'to forgive his son'.

'On his [Nyantakyi] behalf, I wish to apologize to you, once again to the President of the Republic of Ghana, and all Ghanaians, for forgiveness.'

He described the corruption allegation as unfortunate and expressed regret at the pain it had brought to the nation and its football.

The Paramount Chief also appealed to the Vice President to support the only Division One Football Club in Upper West Region - Suntaa Sporting Club.