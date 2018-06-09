GFA Raises Funds Ahead Of Junior & Cadet Fencing Commonwealth Games

The Ghana Fencing Association (GFA) has launched a fundraising campaign ahead of their participation in the Junior and Cadet Fencing Commonwealth Games in the United Kingdom.

The exercise was aimed at raising $ 30,000 (GH¢ 139,767), was to aid the preparation of the team for the competition, which would be organized by the England Fencing Limited in Newcastle from July 26-30, 2018.

Prof. Edward Dua Agyemang, former Auditor General and chairman for the event said there was the need for the Ministry of Youth and Sports to turn its full focus from only football and support the activities of lesser known sports in the country such as fencing.

'At the moment, we all know Fencing is not as huge as football in the country. However, we are seeking to make an impact in Ghana sports.

'We are overwhelmed by the number of people who attended tonight's event, especially the press. We know and hope you are also going to spread the message so that Fencing becomes a very popular sport in Ghana like football,' he added.

He said though they have limited number of participants in the competition, he was hopeful the athletes have prepared well and capable of bringing home medals.

Prof. Dua Agyeman pledged $ 1,000 towards the fundraising campaign.

Ghana's delegation to the upcoming fencing competition in Newcastle includes six male and female athletes apiece.